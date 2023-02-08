Belgium: Nine arrests and €1.5m seized in human-trafficking probe

Brussels, Feb. 8, (dpa/GNA) - Nine suspects were placed under arrest in Belgium after 27 people were detained in an investigation into human trafficking from China, the Belgian Public Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday Belgian police carried out over two dozen raids in different Belgian cities.

The nine arrested are accused of human trafficking and money laundering, the statement read.

Authorities seized around €1.5 million ($1.6 million) in banknotes as well as 4 tons of coins, the prosecutor’s office said.

House searches also took place in Switzerland where two suspects were detained. Requests for their transfer to Belgium have been made, a statement read.

In addition, more than 20 presumed victims from China were discovered, the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

The victims were brought to Europe where they were sexually exploited, offered for sex on online platforms and often moved from one place to another, according to the prosecutors.

The women had to hand over a big part of their earnings, with the suspects acquiring large sums of money, which were allegedly transferred abroad through legal and illegal channels.

GNA

