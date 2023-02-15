Bawku: Government condemns enskinment of new Naba

Accra, Feb 15, GNA — The Government has condemned the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in Nalerigu in the Upper East Region, describing it as illegal and a threat to National Security.

Government, in a statement signed by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, and copied the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Wednesday, reiterated that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, remained the recognised Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

The statement said that the security agencies had, therefore, been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who would hold himself out as a Bawku Naba.

It assured that, any developments that had the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku would also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law.

GNA

