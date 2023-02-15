Parliament re-composes Committees

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Feb 15, GNA – Parliament on Wednesday adopted the report of its Committee of Selection on the re-composition of its committees.

At the beginning of the first Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) effected some changes to the membership of the Leadership of the Minority Caucus.

The changes necessitated the re-composition of some Committees of Parliament to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

The report of Committee of Selection, which is chaired by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, shows re-composition of the Committee of Selection, Business Committee, Appointment Commitment, House Committee, Standing Orders Committee, Committee on Privileges, Special Budget Committee, Judiciary Committee and Committee on Environment, Science and Technology.

The re-composition was based on the Standing Orders of Parliament, the ratio 138:137 representing the numerical strength of the two caucuses, convention and practices of the House.

The Business Committee is chaired by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin as Vice Chairman.

Whereas the Ranking Member and Deputy Ranking of the Business Committee are Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson and Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, respectively.

The Leadership of the Appointments Commitment include Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman; Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Vice Chairman; Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Ranking Member and Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Deputy Ranking.

The Leadership of the House Committee comprises of Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman; Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, Vice Chairman, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Ranking Member and Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Deputy Ranking Member.

The Standing Orders Committee is chaired by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

Other Members of the Standing Orders Committee are Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson and Mr Haruna Iddrisu.

The Committee on Members Holding Offices of Profit comprises: Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, Chairman; Mr Oscar Liwaal, Vice Chairman; Mr Wisdom Gidisu, Ranking Member and Mr Christian Corletey Otuteye, Deputy Ranking Member.

The Leadership of the Committee on Privileges consists of Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairman; Mr Akwasi Owusu Afrifa-Mensa, Vice Chairman; Mr George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, Ranking Member, Mr Abeiku Crenstil, Deputy Ranking Member and Mr Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, Member.

The Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism has the following leadership: Mr Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah, Chairman; Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Vice Chairman; Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Ranking Member and Mr Yussif Suleman, Deputy Ranking Member.

The Special Budget Committee has the following leadership: Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Chairman and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Vice Chairman.

The Leadership of the Judiciary Committee include Mr Abdallah Iddi Alhassan, Chairman; Mr Kwadwo Asante, Vice Chairman; Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, Ranking Member and Mr Richard Acheampong, Deputy Ranking Member.

Committee on Environment, Science and Technology Leadership include Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Chairman; Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey, Vice Chairman, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Ranking Member, Dr Hamza Adam, Deputy Ranking Member and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Member.

The Committee of Selection is under the Chairmanship of Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

Some key members of the Committee of Selection are Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza and Mr Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, moving the motion for adoption of the report, reiterated that the changes in the Minority Caucus Leaders necessitated the re-composition of some Committees in order to ensure the smooth running of the House.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Minority Chief Whip, in seconding the motion, said these changes were required in order to afford the new Leadership of the Minority the opportunity to participate and deliberate on issues at the Committee levels.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader, urged the new Leadership of the Minority to consult and engage their predecessors.

Speaker Bagbin urged the Leadership of the House to continue doing consultations to ensure that nobody was left out in this matter; saying “we have to move together as a family.”

