Australian mining giant Rio Tinto posts 41% profit drop for 2022 

London, Feb. 22, (dpa/GNA) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto has seen profit after tax attributable to owners drop 41% to $12.42 billion for the fiscal 2022, a significant decline compared to last year’s $21.09 billion.

Underlying earnings per share dropped to 819.6 cents, down 38% from 1,321.1 cents last year, according to results reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) moved down 30% to $26.27 billion.

Rio Tinto’s consolidated sales revenue also declined 13% to $55.55 billion from $63.50 billion a year ago.

GNA

