Nana Beyannor urges Alan Kyerematen to stand firm, pursue ambition 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), Feb. 20, GNA – Nana Kwaku Beyannor, Chief of Dambai and Nifahene of Chonke Traditional Area has entreated Mr John Kwadwo Kyerematen, presidential flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand firm to pursue his goal.

Nana Beyannor urged the flagbearer hopeful to be of good courage and prosecute his ambition to the end despite the odds.

Nana Beyannor said these when welcoming Mr Kyerematen, who is on a campaign tour to the Oti Region to canvass for votes from party faithful on his intention to lead the NPP.

The hopeful flagbearer is expected to engage traditional authorities, religious bodies, traders, regional and constituency executives, and the media.

He has since intensified his campaign by touring Ashanti Region, Volta, Bono East Region, with Oti Region being the latest region he is touring with his campaign message.

The message focuses on giving power to party supporters at the grassroots with job and wealth creation being central

Nana Beyannor urged Mr Kyerematen to consider Krachi East as his second hometown to accelerate development, when he gets the nod to lead the party.

Mr Kyerematen told the Chiefs that President Nana Akufo-Addo has done tremendous work and its important to get someone who could continue this unprecedented work.

He said the policies implemented by the Akufo-Addo led government such as One District, One Factory, Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs and among others, the NPP cannot afford to give power to their opponents in the 2024 election.

He again mentioned Agenda 111 hospital projects ongoing in Oti Region, Regional administrative offices, road projects.

Mr Kyerematen said: “Making me the flagbearer will be the best for the party to retain power.”

He was accompanied by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Nana Ohene Ntow, Mr Solomon Donkor, madam Gifty Klenam, Madam Catherine Afeku , Mr Richard Nyamah, Alhaji Tashiru and constituency executives in the Krachi East Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

