Annor-Dompreh urges Minority to rescind decision of non-approval ministerial nominees 

Accra, Feb 22, GNA – Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, Tuesday appealed to the Minority Caucus, for the sake of national progress and unity, to rescind its decision not to approve the President’s ministerial nominees.

He also appealed to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to withdraw its directive to the Minority to carry out that instruction.

“I just want our colleagues to understand that for the sake of unity and the desire for us to forge a working relationship, and for the sake of a major decision such as this, I appeal to them to tamper justice with mercy and support the nominees.”

The Majority Chief Whip said all the ministerial nominees – Mr Kobena Tahir Hammond, Minister-Designate for Trade and Industry; Mr Bryan Acheampong, Food and Agriculture; Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development; Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Dr Mohammed Amin Anta, Finance, and Dr Stephen Amoah, deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry, were colleague Members of Parliament.

He said the House had the convention that if one of its own had the privilege to be nominated as minister, the members would support the nominee’s endorsement, “especially in the case where there are no committal of any crime, it will not be injurious if they so decide to support the decision”.

“I am just appealing to them to remember that today will be a very significant day in our body politics, that once upon a time nominations from the Presidency came and all they said was no, no, no, without even listening to them,” he said.

“For me this is a significant statement and will re-eco into the future. I am only appealing. I hope they listen.”

Mr Annor-Dompreh hailed the Minority Leadership for their commitment and dedication to the service of Mother Ghana and described Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Leader, as one of the most patriotic members on the other side of the House.

