Agradaa, four others in court for allegedly distributing nude pictures. 

By Joyce Danso/ Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 08, GNA – Patricia Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa and three others are before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly distributing visual recordings of one Prophet Emmanuel Appiah’s genitals without his consent.

Agradaa, founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministry, has been charged with non-consensual sharing of intimate image.

The three others have been charged with abatement of crime.

Enock Owusu Kissi, Charles Omane, aka One Gig and Kofi Gyasi have pleaded not guilty.

They have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHS 100,000 with three sureties each.

One Andy, an accomplice, who is facing the same charge, is said to be at large.

The matter has been adjourned to March 8.

Prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant Emmanuel Appiah Fomum was a prophet who resided at Teshie in Accra.

ASP Haligh said Agradaa was a lady pastor residing at Weija in Accra while Enock Owusu Kissi, the second accused, was a media practitioner residing at Weija and third accused, Charles Omane aka One Gig, was a businessman residing at Nungua.

Prosecution said the fourth accused Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi was a Television (TV) presenter residing at Nungua and the fifth accused person, one Andy, was at large.

Sometime in the year 2020, Agradaa the owner of a TV station known as Thunder TV, hosted a programme and intentionally showed the naked pictures of the complainant on live TV and made mockery of him with all the accused persons who were panelists on the said programme.

According to the Prosecution, the accused persons encouraged Agradaa to make mockery of the complainant in the process.

It said the programme was screened live on Youtube and Facebook where a witness in the case saw it and informed the complainant about it.

The Prosecution told the Court that Agradaa intentionally distributed intimate images of the complainant to a witness in the matter.

It said the complainant reported the matter to the Police.

During investigations, all the accused persons, except Andy, were arrested.

The Prosecution said the Police retrieved the intimate images of the complainant which were shared or distributed by Agradaa.

During investigations, the recording of programme on which the intimate images were shown was retrieved by the Police and played back to all the accused persons who also identified themselves in the video of the programme hosted by Agradaa.

GNA

