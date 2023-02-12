Academic City University College sets up technological labs to help solve challenges   

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – Academic City University College in collaboration with the Office of the United States State Department and Arm Limited has established two technological laboratories to help turn ideas into products and services to solve global challenges.

The two State-of-the-Art labs which are Connecting Climate Entrepreneurs (CCE), sustainability Lab, first of its kind in Africa and Arm Lab, an ecosystem laboratory, would aid in solving complex and pressing issues.

The CCE lab would not only address the pressing issues of climate change but serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and capacity building, provide resources and support to help entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators to leverage and collaborate.

It is a platform, where students, developers and startups can work with industry experts to create the sustainable technology and climate businesses that will power the future of the continent and the world.

The Arm Lab would provide technologies that the students could leverage both in their classrooms and entrepreneurial ventures.

It would promote cutting-edge research and innovation in the field of advanced technologies and support research efforts and establish synergies with the CCE Lab while advancing knowledge, leadership, and entrepreneurship in the subregion.

Professor Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University College, said: “The facilities will equip students and entrepreneurs with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to succeed in the challenging environment.”

He said the effects of climate change had become a threat to human’s survival and it was imperative to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders, who would create solutions.

“The future is in our hands, and we must ensure its sustainability and equity. We aim to foster a community of individuals, who are passionate about making a positive impact in the world,” Prof. McBagonluri added.

He said through the Connecting Climate Change Entrepreneurs Center, the students would have access to the resources necessary to transform their ideas into profitable and impactful businesses.

The President said in addition to finding creative and sustainable solutions to these challenges, it was critical that they develop the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders, who would realize these solutions.

“We believe that this center will play a key role in promoting sustainability and fostering economic expansion and development. By supporting entrepreneurs and assisting them in bringing their

innovations to market, we not only create jobs and improve people’s lives, but also contribute to the international effort to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said.

Prof McBagonluri said in addition, the center would serve as a model for universities and organizations in the subregion, to demonstrate how academic institutions could play an essential role in addressing the challenges by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship as an integral part of their delivery.

Madam Dorothy McAuliffe, Special Representative for Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, said CCE was a partnership with industry experts and companies who were committed to expanding green growth globally.

She told the Ghana News Agency that “CCE partners will promote and create opportunities for climate entrepreneurs through industry, training programmes and investment opportunities.”

Mr Stephen Ozoigbo, Senior Director, Emerging Economics said Academic City University College had become the first beneficiary of the sustainability lab due to its leadership style.

He said the technologies could be used not only in the climate and agriculture space but all other sectors of the economy.

GNA

