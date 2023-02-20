20-year-old fisherman remanded over alleged robbery

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Feb. 9, GNA – A 20-year-old fisherman who allegedly robbed an iPhone 13 pro max valued GHS 17,000.00 belonging to an electrician has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.

Albert Martey Korley aka “Blessing,” charged with robbery and causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Baah Tosu remanded the accused into Police custody to reappear on February 13, 2023.

Prosecuting Police Inspector W. B. Kwafo told the Court that the complainant Kwabena Osei was an electrician, who also worked with the uber transport service as a driver resided at Lashibi in Tema West whereas the accused person was a resident of Teshie Krobo.

It said that on January 26, 2023, at about 0120 hours the complainant while working received an order from the accused person at Mannet Junction to Teshie Market, which the complainant drove to the pick-up point and parked.

The Prosecution said the accused person suddenly came and sat at the front seat while two other young men were also standing by.

It said the accused person instructed the complainant to wait for his girlfriend and in the process attacked the complainant with a knife he had in his hand to overcome his resistance and snatched the complainant’s iPhone 13 pro max valued GHS17,000.00 and bolted with same with the other two young men.

The Prosecution said the complainant sustained a cut on his fingers.

It said the complainant tried to follow the accused person and his accomplices, but they managed to escape.

The Prosecution said a case was lodged with the Teshie Police and in the cause of investigations the accused person was arrested on the same day with the assistance of the complainant’s tracking watch he had at the time of the incident.

It said during investigations, the accused person mentioned one “Too known” as his accomplice and led Police to the house of one Addae as the one he gave the iPhone to for unlocking and flashing.

The Prosecution said the Police proceeded to the house of Addae, searched his room, and retrieved the complainant’s iPhone together with other phones in his absence.

It said the accused person in his investigation caution statement admitted the offences but failed to lead Police to his accomplices.

GNA

