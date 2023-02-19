19th African Road Championship ends in Accra with exciting outing by cyclists

By Rihana Adam/ Christian Kobby Quarshie

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA – The 19th Confederation of African Cycling (CAC) Road Championships ended with some inspiring and thrilling performances from cyclists from participating countries, as they battled each other at Ablekuma-Olebu route in Accra.

The competition, which was organised under the auspices of Union Cycliste International, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Cycling Federation, the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Olympic Committee was part of the qualifiers for the upcoming Africa Games and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Top African countries including Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Nigeria, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principle, Uganda, and Zimbabwe took part in this year’s competition.

However, in the Men Elite Road Race division with a distance of 132km over 11 laps of an average speed of 42.94kmh, it was defending champion Mulueberhan Henok from Eritrea who emerged victorious.

The 23-year-old had taken the biggest win of his career for the second time after showing potential over the last few years.

He beat Algerian Hamza Yacine and Moroccan Achraf Ed-Doghmy to the second and third place respectively.

In the Men U-23 Road Race division a distance of 132km over 11 laps with an average speed of 42.94kmh, Rwandan Uhiriwe Byiza Renus defeated Aklilu Arefayne from Eritrea to win the gold medal, whereas Amari Hamza of Algeria took the bronze medal.

