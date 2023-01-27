Zongo Development Fund supports Regional Chief Imam’s Office

Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Jan. 27, GNA – The Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) has presented office equipment worth GHc 20,000 to the Office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam.

The donation was in response to a request made by the regional chief Imam’s secretariat to the ZDF to assist in providing office equipment to aid the day-to-day operations of the office.

The items were made up of flat screen computers and accessories, printer, computer desks and swivel chairs.

Mr Ben Abdulla Banda, Coordinator of ZDF, who made the presentation said it was always important to champion the cause for which the fund was established.

He said the establishment of the fund was to provide a special development vehicle to accelerate the development and progress of Zongo communities.

This, according to him, was to help bridge the development gap between the Zongos and other parts of the country.

Mr Banda said the Fund had been able to undertake a number of projects in the areas of sanitation, roads, health, sports, and others, and it would continue to initiate and implement other initiatives to enhance the living conditions in Zongo communities.

Mr Ustaz Ahmed Saeed, Secretary to the Kumasi Central Mosque, who received the items, thanked the management of ZDF for coming to the aid of the regional chief Imam’s office.

GNA

