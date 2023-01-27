Kasoa records more than 17 fire outbreaks in less than a month

By Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Jan. 27, GNA – The Awutu Senya East Municipality has recorded 17 fire outbreaks within one month.

The rampant occurrences of fire incidents include domestic fires, bushfires, and vehicular emergencies.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the Awutu Senya East Municipal Fire Commander, DO III Marcel Kwami Avadu, said the incidents were mainly due to the harmattan season.

He stated that the acquisition of fire extinguishers was not the preserve of businesses alone but all domestic and home owners must not hesitate to purchase them.

DO III Avadu observed that many people lacked knowledge on the usage of fire extinguishers and urged such people to contact the office for directives after acquiring one.

Among the causes of domestic fire incidents in the area were improper handling of gas and wrongful electrical wiring and installation which were more prevalent, he said.

DO III Avadu advised that cylinder users should regularly check for leakages of gas cylinders while the public must avoid multiple tapping of electrical cables in the markets and at homes.

He said as part of moves to curb the fire outbreaks, his office had intensified public education on fire safety and prevention methods.

According to him, personnel were mounting campaigns at market centres and public places to educate the populace regularly on the dos and don’ts to curb fires.

He noted that preventive measures were cost effective compared to responsive measures, hence, a major strategy of the Kasoa Fire Station this year.

DO III disclosed that there had been bushfires that eventually turned into domestic fires and that required that the public informed the service to supervise bushfires in their communities.

He, however, said lack of logistics such as transportation and communication gadgets were some of the challenges hindering their efforts to educate more people and called for support.

