Cocoa farmers urged to embrace Cocoa pruning exercise

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Boako (WN/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Mr Richard Atta Adusei, Sefwi-Boako District Extension Officer of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division has advised cocoa farmers, especially farmers within the Boako District to prioritize the cocoa pruning exercise implemented by the COCOBOD.

The District Extension Officer indicated that any farmer who did not patronize the cocoa pruning exercise would not been given agro-chemicals this year.

Mr Atta Adusei who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the success of the pruning programme in the Boako District, indicated that the district last year pruned about 12,716 hectares of cocoa farms, with 11, 823 farmers benefitted from the share of agro-chemical.

He, lauded the programme, noting that with the support of technical officers they would achieve a hundred percent target this year.

Mr Adusei cautioned that farmers who would not allow their farms to be pruned would also not benefit from the cocoa mass spraying exercise.

“This year, we will give out agro-chemicals based on the cocoa management system implemented last year and will also be doing a mob up this year,” he said.

Mr Adusei, therefore, appealed to farmers to adhere to advice from technical officers to improve upon their production.

