Vote out NPP to end power struggle in Bibiani- NDC

By: Daniel Akwasi Nuako

Bibiani (WN/R) Jan. 15, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency has called on the constituents to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

According to the NDC in Bibiani led by its Constituency Secretary, Mr Joseph Ayambila, said the poor performance, power struggle, party divisions as well as the harsh economic situation in the country were good reason to kick the NPP out of government.

Speaking at a press conference in Bibiani, Mr Ayambila attributed the low pace of development in the constituency, including the electricity power crisis to the long-standing power struggle as to who became the Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly over the past two years.

Besides, the disunity among the party leadership in the constituency and said it had also derailed the progress and development activities in the constituency.

Mr Ayambila cited projects such as the ongoing Ghana’s first toilet facility at Bibiani Estate, Newtown market, Bibiani compound, Mouho, Humjibre and Sefwi Bekwai, which had become a white elephant.

Other projects were Bibiani Estate Road, Subri Nkwanta to Akoti/Etwebo road, Bibiani Abattoir, Ahodwo Estate bridge, Chirano Community Day school and Astro Turf at Sefwi Anhwiaso.

He further mentioned the fight against illegal mining activities, sanitation issues, lack of quality health care, resettlement issues between Mensin Gold Limited Bibiani and affected communities as some major challenges in the Municipality.

“We have gold, bauxite, cocoa, and timber at Bibiani yet we cannot boast of asphalt roads, universities, commercial banks or polyclinics within the Constituency”, he stated.

