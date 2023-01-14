Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation organises New Year party for children with Special needs

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 14, GNA – Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation (VFFF), a non-governmental organisation in Ghana, has organised a New Year party for children with special needs at the New Horizon Special School, Dzorwulu Special School, and the Osu Children’s Home.

The Foundation, in the past, has supported individuals both in Ghana and outside the country to empower and improve people’s financial, physical, and mental well-being.

Speaking at the occasion, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr. Amb Chukwudi Ihenetu, Paramount King of the Igbo People in Ghana and Vice President of Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation, said the Foundation was keen on helping to lessen the challenges of the less privileged, hence the need to come together to put smiles on the faces of children with special needs.

According to him, there was a need to see the children as important as everyone in the community and not to sideline them as ones who could not contribute to national development.

“Let us create time and give attention to these children, they need you and me to come together, eat with them, play around with them and provide for them,” he urged.

He commended the teachers of the schools for their continuous support despite all the challenges they go through every time.

The Vice President encouraged stakeholders and private entities to come on board and help motivate children with special needs to release the burden on the schools, as a way of making them better persons in the future.

Madam Mariama Obeng, Deputy Principal Vocational for the New Horizon Special School, also thanked Viola Ford Fletcher Foundation for having the kind heart to celebrate the occasion with the kids.

“The school has been in existence for 51 years without any support from the government, it is run basically by the fees that we charge and donations from individuals and organizations. So as they have come today, it is one of the gestures that we receive from people,” she said.

She also appealed to the general public to come to the aid of these schools, which required help.

As part of the event, VFFF also donated cardboard, brooms, toiletries, and other educational materials to the three schools.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

