Varna Observatory Gets Competent STEM School Label

Varna On the Black Sea Jan 25 (BTA/GNA) – The Astronomical Observatory and Planetarium Nicolaus Copernicus in Varna, on the Black Sea, was accredited with the Competent STEM School Label by the European Schoolnet, head of the observatory Svejina Dimitrova told BTA. According to Dimitrova, the observatory in Varna is the only Bulgarian institution honoured with this label due to its excellent staff working in the sciences.

The label will be valid at least until early 2024. Throughout 2023, the observatory team will present its ideas and activities in development to the European Schoolnet. This will allow the observatory to retain the prestigious label in the future.

In 2022, students of the observatory won one bronze and several gold medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

