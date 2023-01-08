Two NGOs fete children, mothers at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

By Francis Kwabena Cofie

Accra, Jan. 8, GNA – The Grateful Heart Foundation and Every Little Bit Counts (ELBC), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have feted children and mothers at the Children’s Block of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra as part of the Christmas festivities.

The two organisations also presented items including toiletries, pampers, and souvenirs to the children and their mothers.

Maame Akosua Gyening, the Founder, Grateful Heart Foundation, and a Paediatric Nurse, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Saturday, said it was time stakeholders and public-spirited individuals paid attention to the needs of children, especially those suffering from various diseases, to ensure their recovery.

She noted that the focus on childcare and welfare seemed to be reducing and called on the authorities to rise to the occasion.

Maame Gyening said the Foundation, on a yearly basis, particularly on Christmas, embarked on visits to hospitals, orphanages and child welfare institutions to put smiles on the faces of the children.

“We give them different kinds of foods, drinks, dance with them and give them gifts,” she said.

“For a successful home, the role of mothers cannot be overlooked as such the Foundation deemed it fit to contribute its quota to the quick recovery of children to provide relief to mothers.”

Maame Gyening said the Foundation was poised to reach children at the remotest parts of the country to provide them some relief, and appealed to other stakeholders to exhibit similar humanitarian gestures.

Madam Carlotta Dede Djaba, the Founder of ELBC, said members were committed to improving the welfare of the vulnerable and needy in society.

“At ELBC, we believe that we are our brothers’ keepers, and that our fingers do not fade from the lives we touch,” she said.

The NGO seeks to collaborate with other like-minded non-profit organisations to make a difference by helping to feed the hungry, educate children, and promote health care in impoverished and remote parts of Ghana.

GNA

