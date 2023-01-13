Bulgaria: Two Innovative Companies Developing Robots and Drones Recognised in Annual Ranking

Sofia, Jan 13 (BTA/GNA) – Two innovative Bulgarian companies that develop robots and drones have been recognised in the 2022 Deloitte’s Impact Stars award category for startups. It praises companies with an impact on business, society, and the environment, in the field of diversity or innovation. It is part of the global professional services network’s annual Fast 50 ranking of fast-growing technology businesses in Central Europe, the specialist robotics portal robotics-bulgaria.com said on Friday.

The 23rd edition of the platform includes Bulgarian companies Nasekomo, a manufacturer of insect products and proprietary models of robots and automation systems, and Dronamics, a manufacturer and operator of cargo drones. They are among the fifty private or public enterprises in the region that most successfully combine creative products or services with a positive impact on society, business, innovation, the environment and diversity.

The prestigious selection recognizes the achievements of organizations in the following sectors: software – including artificial intelligence platforms; hardware – including robots, drones, etc.; fintech; environmental technology; healthcare; media and entertainment industries; and communications.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

