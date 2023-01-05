Tamale Metro begins new phase of decongestion exercise  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan 05, GNA – The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TaMA) has begun a new phase of a decongestion exercise in the central business district of the Metropolis to ensure sanity.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, January 03, saw the Assembly’s Taskforce redirecting vehicles and tricycles to appropriate routes.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) also saw personnel of the Ghana Police Service stationed at various vantage points within the central business district to prevent parking of vehicles at unauthorised places.

Mr Amadu Mustapha Zakari, Public Relations Officer of TaMA told the GNA that the decongestion exercise had taken a different approach to ensure sustained sanity in the area.

Mr Zakari said the exercise targeted vehicles that were parked at unauthorised places as well as traders at unauthorised places within the central business district of the Metropolis because they inconvenienced road users amongst others.

He said the Assembly had resorted to undertaking regular monitoring to ensure sanity at the central business district of the Metropolis.

He said, “We also want to consistently engage leadership of various associations such as the tricycle riders, clothing dealers and other hawkers on the need to use alternative places provided for them.”

