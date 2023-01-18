Sunyani East MP spreads educational projects across local communities   

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 18, GNA – About 95 percent of educational facilities constructed in the Sunyani Municipality, in the past six years, was funded by Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Yakubu Abubakari, the Sunyani East Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the projects were funded through the MPs Common Fund.

Notwithstanding, the statement entreated residents of Mamprusi and Yahima-Yatareso to be patients, saying, the MP would soon facilitate the completion of the on-going electrification projects and connect the two communities onto the national grid.

The statement enumerated some of the education facilities constructed in the local communities including two-units kindergarten block with four-seater water closet, kitchen, office, storeroom and a reservoir at Atuahenekrom Local Primary, Kuotokrom Municipal Assembly (M/A) ‘B” Primary and Kuotokrom M/A ‘A’ Primary schools.

Others included separate two-units KG block with four-seater water closet, kitchen, an office, storeroom, washroom, and reservoir at the Sunyani Ridge Experimental, Sunyani Boahen Korkor Basic, Nsagobesa Basic, Sunyani Police Basic and Adidaase Basic Schools, while that of the Daadom Local Primary School was also progressing.

Construction works on another separate six-units classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Yawhima Seventh Day Adventist Junior High School (JHS) was ongoing, while that of the Nkrankrom JHS, and Sunyani St Anselm Basic School had been completed and handed over.

The Sunyani Methodist Vocational Institute has also benefited from a three-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities while work on another six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the institute is also progressing.

Work on a two-unit KG block with four-seater water closet, kitchen, store and washrooms and a reservoir for the Nwawasua local primary is also nearing completion, while a 12-unit storey classroom project for the Sunyani-Newtown Methodist School is also in progress.

The St. Anthony of Padua School at Asufufu has also benefited from a six-unit classroom project, while the Abesim SDA school has also been provided with a three-unit classroom block.

Another six-unit classroom block at Yamiri had been completely refurbished, while the Sunyani Senior High School (SUSEC) had also benefited from a 12-unit storey classroom block, 600-bed capacity girls’ dormitory, and another 600-bed capacity boys’ dormitory.

The statement indicated that construction work on a 1,000-capacity dining hall project with a kitchen for the SUSEC was on-going adding that the MP had also donated 50-seater school buses each for SUSEC and the St. James Seminary SHS.

The St. James Seminary SHS and Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School (TASTECH) had both benefited six-unit classroom blocks and had also benefited six-unit classroom blocks.

It said through the MP, the School Feeding Programme had been extended to Yawhima Mensahkrom, while work on a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Atuahenekrom Basic School was on-going.

The MP had also supplied computers and accessories to Osofokrom basic school, TASTECH and refurbished the office of the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate, it added.

