Stonebwoy thrills fans with a pure performance at “Rebel Salute Concert” in Jamaica 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – Ghanaian reggae dancehall musician Stonebwoy over the weekend delivered a pure performance at the “Rebel Salute Festival” which took place in Jamaica.

Stonebwoy was the only prominent African artiste booked to perform in the two-day festival, which took place from January 20 -21, at Plantation Cove, St Ann Jamaica.

Stonebwoy performed a list of songs including, “Therapy”, “Wame”, “Tuffseed”, “Hero”, “Gidigba” and a list of hit songs.

Rebel Salute is an annual music festival held in Jamaica.

It is one of Jamaica’s biggest music festivals known for its focus on roots and conscious music.

Rebel began the festival in 1994 in the parish of Manchester and was long held annually in St. Elizabeth on the country’s south coast until 2012, as of 2014, the festival is now a two-day event held in the Richmond Park Estate in Saint Ann Parish.

Since 2013, Rebel Salute has settled in Priory, St Ann, in the heart of a tourism country, it attracts visitors from leading reggae markets in Europe, North America, and Japan as well as booking agents and a variety of vendors.

The festival was billed as the Pepsi Rebel Salute during a three-year sponsorship agreement with PepsiCo.

Festival producers stated their pursued agreement as Pepsi products were more in-line with the festival’s stance, which allows no alcohol and no meat during the festival.

However, a Jamaican artiste known as Bennie man was present to show his support for Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy has been billed to perform at several international Concerts after his “Gidigba” album surpassed over ten million streams on all Digital Service Providers (DSPs).

