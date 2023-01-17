RTU debunks claims regarding David Abagna’s possible move

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.17, GNA – Ghana Premier League side, Real Tamale United (RTU) has refuted claims of Skipper David Abagna Sandan considering a move away from the club this season.

The Black Galaxies midfielder had been in the news for some time now, following reports that he was in talks with some premier league sides, which could see him say goodbye to the Tamale-based side by the end of the season.

A statement released by the club said “It has come to our notice about numerous speculations linking our Skipper, David Abagna Sandan to other clubs”.

It urged supporters of the club and the general public to disregard such speculations.

David Abagna is currently on a national assignment with Black Galaxies as they go in search of their first African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

