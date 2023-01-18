RSA-CSIR to organise COVID-19 screening on Valentine’s Day

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Jan. 18, GNA – The Southern Zone of Researchers, Staff Association of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (RSA-CSIR) plans to hold a COVID-19 screening and blood donation event in Accra on this year’s Valentine Day on February 14.

The programme aims to promote preventive healthcare by providing COVID-19 screening at a discounted charge of Gh200.00.

Mr. Abubakari Mohammed, Chairman of the Southern Zone RSA-CSIR Publicity/Visibility Committee, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the COVID-19 screening would be free for students who would attend the event.

Positive cases, according to Mr. Mohammed, would be immediately reported to relevant government agencies for follow-up through Sormas, a national surveillance software programme.

“A positive case input on the system will automatically prompt the Ghana Health Service Disease Control Department in the district of the affected person. The team will follow up and refer the carrier of the virus to a nearby treatment centre,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said in terms of blood donation, it would allow individuals to lower their high blood counts to healthy levels while also saving lives.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Researchers Staff Association aspires to be leaders in Ghanaian science, technology, and innovation.

GNA

