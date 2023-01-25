Project to accelerate growth and boost job creation to be launched on Monday 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan 25, GNA – A project to accelerate the capacity and growth of entrepreneurs to boost job creation will be launched on Monday, January 30, Mrs Angelina Diyuoh Minski, Managing Consultant, has said.

Dubbed Samaritan Angels Limited’s “I AM INVESTIBLE” is on the theme: “Accelerating growth of entrepreneurs and creating jobs in Ghana, the role of technical support and finance.”

Samaritan Angels Limited is a Social Enterprise focused on accelerating the growth of local Ghanaian businesses and creating jobs by providing access to finance, capacity development and business advisory services.

Mrs Diyuoh said, “the I AM INVESTIBLE” project offers unique business excellence, coaching and financial support to accelerate the growth of local enterprises and facilitate their growth to create jobs.”

The main objective of the iAi project is to enhance the capabilities of entrepreneurs, support the informal sector to formalize their businesses and provide access to grants to support the working capital needs of businesses to grow.

The iAi project will deliver technical support and grants to 10,000 entrepreneurs over three years and create 20,000 jobs in the process.

