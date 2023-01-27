Professionalism, hard work secret of our success story – Adom Group Boss

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA – Dr. Bright Adom, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Adom Group of Companies, says the Company’s success over the years, especially in 2022, is due to experience, professionalism, and hard work.

“We must emphasize that our success story to date, and especially in 2022, is based on the vast experience, professionalism, hard work, and dependability of our outstanding EXCO and Management teams.

” Together with the extraordinary and astute leadership of the Group CEO, Dr. Bright Adom, and the entire management, we pledge our unflinching support for this enviable growing Adom brand, and we will stay steadfast in our pursuit of being the top name in affordable housing in Ghana and beyond.

” We can confidently say with God’s grace and direction coupled with strong penchant for excellence, Adom City Estate, the Group’s flagship brand, and its sister companies will continue to offer solutions, not promises, to all our cherished customers,” he said.

Dr Adom said this at the annual thanksgiving service of the Company, dubbed “Aseda Kese”.

He thanked the Company’s Board of Directors for guidance and advisory support.

The CEO also expressed gratitude to customers and stakeholders for keeping faith in the brand, “which has necessitated our drive to excellence in the real estate/housing industry to become a household name in the provision of affordable housing in the country”.

Dr. Adom said he desired to see people have decent places as homes, hence his commitment to expand and engage more workers to achieve that aim.

“Currently, we have over 200 staff (Permanent& Casuals) and over 500 artisans and still counting. The vision is to employ more to help them also put food on the table for their families in these challenging times. This is our little contribution to reducing unemployment in Ghana,” he said.

Dr. Adom affirmed the Company’s commitment to building more affordable houses for Ghanaians to reduce the housing deficit in the country.

“We will continue to be a leader in affordable housing and break frontiers to provide affordable luxury houses, and apartments in specific locations in Ghana”

Dr Addom said, adding that Adom Heights, a subsidiary of the Company would construct high-rise apartments at Achimota while Ace Heights would construct affordable luxury homes at Adenta Fafraha and other locations.

He said Adom City Estates, an award-winning Company, also a subsidiary, would continue its affordable housing projects in Tema community 25, Kutunse (DVLA), Apollonia, and Kasoa.

GNA

