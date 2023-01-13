President intervenes in dismissal of Chiana SHS students

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has intervened in the disciplinary action taken against eight Chiana Senior High School by the Ghana Education Service.

Consequently, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has directed the Ghana Education Service to find another disciplinary action against the students instead of dismissal.

This was contained in a press release from the Ministry of Education and signed by Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Eight female students from the Chiana Senior High School in the Upper East Region were seen in a video making derogatory and insulting remarks against President Akufo-Addo.

That prompted the Ghana Education Service to take disciplinary action against the students for the misconduct.

The dismissal attracted varied opinions, with many organisations and individuals petitioning the President to intervene and rescue the education of the students.

Before the dismissal, the students and their parents had apologised to the President and the Service.

GNA

