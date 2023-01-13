Play key role in the education of your children-Parents urged  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Jan 12, GNA – Parents and guardians have been urged to play key roles in supporting education of their children especially the girls to help to positively shape their lives.

Mrs Benedicta Tenni Seidu, Former Director of Girls Education at Ghana Education Service, who made the call, said it was the duty of parents to provide the needs of their children and be part of efforts at ensuring that all children received quality education.

Mrs Seidu was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale.

She said education affects girls’ life trajectories in many ways hence the need for parents to adequately support the effort.

She said girls dropping out of school early were more likely to marry or have children early before they might be physically and emotionally ready to become wives and mothers, which might affect their development.

She urged parents to remain role models to their children by showing good attitudes towards education to inspire and empower their wards as they go through their own educational journey.

GNA

