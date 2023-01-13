Presbyterian Church initiates prayer, thanksgiving service for security agencies 

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jan. 13, GNA – As part of its internal commitment to the advancement of the Eastern Region, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ascension Congregation, Koforidua, has launched prayer and thanksgiving services for several institutions, the most recent being security agencies.

Speaking during the session, Rev. Justice Kwame Asumeng, District Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana’s Ascension congregation in Koforidua, highlighted the importance of God’s intervention in growing various facets of the economy such as health, education, technology, and security.

“It is important to discharge our duties in the fear of the Lord, because without the fear of the Lord, we go wayward by rendering services anyhow,” he said.

He stressed that the prayer and thanksgiving programme for security agencies was part of the church’s commitment to advancing the region’s social and economic growth.

Officers from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Prisons Service engaged in song and prayer ministration.

The church’s Ascension congregation had already organised similar sessions for the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and corporate and traditional leaders and intended to hold the same for other institutions at later scheduled dates.

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, and Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), lauded efforts by the security services in helping to reduce crime in the eastern region.

He also commended the Ghana National Fire Service for their encouragement of fire volunteers in remote areas who educate people, particularly local peasant farmers, on bush fire prevention and fighting during the harmattan season.

He said their efforts have contributed to the reduction of fire outbreaks.

He urged security agencies to never stop praying in their fields of work because their stewardship would be rewarded positively by God.

The minister further urged the public to pay attention to sensitisation on important issues.

