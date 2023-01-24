Penultimate Group of 31st Bulgarian National Antarctic Expedition to Depart on Wednesday

Sofia, Jan 24 (BTA/GNA) – The penultimate group of the 31stNational Antarctic Expedition will depart on January 25, said the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute.

The group consists of supply men, researchers and journalists.

The scientific projects involve prospecting for gold and other precious metals, analyzing sediments to study how endemic organisms adapt to climate change, and the degree of anthropogenic pollution.

The Bulgarian St Kliment Ohridski base on Livingston Island was opened for the current polar season in early December 2022. Currently there are ten polar researchers, who are awaiting for the arrival of the first Bulgarian military research vessel Sv.Sv. Kiril I Metodii (NAVAL RSV 421).

Earlier on Tuesday, BTA special correspondents Konstantin Karagyozov said the vessel continues its south-southwesterly course in the South Atlantic towards the port of Mar del Plata in Argentina.

BTA’s Daily News editor Konstantin Karagyozov is the only member of the media who is traveling on board the ship to Livingston Island and back, and will cover the Bulgarian expedition on site throughout the stay in Antarctica.

The 31st Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition is expected to end in early March, when NAVAL RSV 421 will head back to Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

