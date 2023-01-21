Oseikrom Sikanii releases new single “Drunkard” 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 20, GNA – Ghanaian rapper Hansford Brefo popular know by his stage name as Oseikrom Sikanii has released a new single titled “Drunkard”.

The song was released on Friday, January 20, 2023, and was produced by Sectormadeit.

The rapper posted to his Twitter page saying “I am my own enemy, life is good, and I have to enjoy it”, the post said.

“Drunkard” is out on all Digital Music Providers (DSPs)”.

However, the HipHop rapper rose to fame in 2020 with his viral funny videos which received widespread acclaim.

He is best known for his hit single “Twetwe Mu” in 2021.

His debut Extended Playlist (EP), dubbed “Mix Culture” garnered massive streams in the first week of its release.

Oseikrom Sikanii won Artiste of The Year for Ashanti Music Awards in the year 2020.

His music is loved by most Africans in the diaspora due to the use of the Ghanaian local language (Twi) in his music.

GNA

