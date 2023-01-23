Obuasi NHIS Office steps up public education on MyNHIS App   

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Jan. 23, GNA – The Obuasi Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has taken education on MyNHIS App to the doorsteps of residents.

The App, which was launched in December last year, enables users to enroll onto the NHIS, using their mobile phones and Ghana Card to ensure inconveniences of accessing the service at the Scheme’s offices were eliminated.

The Obuasi Office, as part of activities to commemorate NHIS’ active month celebrations, visited the Obuasi Central Business District, where it sensitised traders, transport operators and residents on the importance of the App and how to access it.

Mr Kwabena Kyeremanteng, the Manager of Obuasi NHIS, said the introduction of the App was to increase membership across the country, generate digital card for easy access to quality healthcare, and help members to find answers to frequently asked questions.

It also seeks to enable users to get access to the 76-page membership handbook, link their NHIS cards to the Ghana card and have first-hand information on medicine lists under the NHIS.

He said the app could be downloaded on both play store and apple app store for android and apple users, respectively.

Though it could be challenging to access the platform sometimes due to network issues, it was the way to go as a nation to improve service delivery and increase access to quality healthcare.

Mr Kyeremanteng said the office would extend the publicity to the Obuasi East District and the Obuasi Municipality as part of the sensitisation drive.

Madam Clara Boakye, a trader at the Obuasi Central Market, said she did not encounter any challenges when accessing the app on her phone and applauded the NHIS for the innovation.

Drivers at the Horsey Park Terminal lauded the NHIS for coming out with the app but were quick to add that it excluded those without smart phones.

