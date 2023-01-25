New Zealand’s new prime minister sworn in as Jacinda Ardern leaves

Wellington, Jan 25, (dpa/GNA) – Jacinda Ardern left New Zealand’s parliament for the last time as prime minister on Wednesday.

Ardern hugged each of her lawmakers, as she left parliament to tender her resignation to the Governor General Cindy Kiro.

A large crowd gathered to watch her leave the building.

Shortly afterwards, Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister.

Carmel Sepuloni was sworn in as the new deputy prime minister, becoming New Zealand’s first Pacific person to hold the position.

“It feels pretty real now,” Hipkins said.

“This is the biggest privilege and opportunity of my life. The deputy prime minister and I both take today’s appointment very seriously.”

Hipkins, known by the nickname Chippy, will lead the country until the general election in October.

Ardern will remain as a lawmaker until April.

She unexpectedly announced her resignation on Thursday, stating she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job of prime minister justice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

