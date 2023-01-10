New Vice Chancellor of Methodist University to work towards financial viability

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA — Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Methodist University Ghana, has pledged to collaborate with stakeholders to work towards the financial viability of the University.

“Keeping an eye on financial viability is important for the growth of the University. For the time being, we must recognise our financial situation and work to increase student enrolment in order to obtain more funds and strengthen our endowment funds,” he said.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson said this on Tuesday when a delegation from the University paid a courtesy call on Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, on his appointment by the Council of the University as the first Vice-Chancellor.

The Presiding Bishop after the meeting, officially introduced Professor Bondzi-Simpson as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University to the public.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo approved the grant of a presidential charter to three university colleges in August 2022, allowing them to award their own degrees.

The institutions are: the Methodist University College, Ghana; the Presbyterian University College, Ghana; and the Catholic University College, Ghana.

The Methodist University College Ghana was granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board in August 2000.

The University’s application for affiliation to the University of Ghana was approved in October 2002 and it started academic work in October, 2000.

As part of the Vice-Chancellor’s strategic plan, he pledged to live by the tenets of the University’s motto of excellence, morality, and service, for holistic development.

“We are going to work to achieve excellence, time consciousness and improve the quality of our output. We shall ensure that the University distinguishes itself as a Christian University in the best traditions of the people of God,” he said.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson pledged to deliver a cutting-edge, top-notch scholarship in teaching, research, and service and deliver public lectures that would shape the country and the continent.

“It is my expectation that in working together, we will have a student-centred arrangement in curricular as well as co-curricular manifestations to create an academic community for a long-life learning experience.”

He was optimistic about deepening the collaboration between the Church and the University for mutual benefits, saying the University must be strategically positioned to organise short courses for the Church members to build their capacities.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University needed to leverage the existence of some of the directorates in education, health, and other sectors to build linkages with other establishments for better results.

“We need to develop collaborations with the Church’s educational institutions like the University, the Colleges of Education, Secondary schools and basic schools for sustained growth,” he said.

He commended his predecessors for their selfless services and acknowledged the efforts of all who, in diverse ways, contributed to the growth of the University.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana commended the government for granting the University with Charter and described the initiative as a partnership in improving education in the country.

Most Rev Dr Boafo noted the Methodist Church’s role in the country’s education, adding that the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor of the University was a watershed moment for supporting tertiary education in Ghana.

He pledged the Church’s unflinching support to the University and was hopeful that the Vice-Chancellor’s experience would spur growth for the University.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson was the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration and the former Founding Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Cape Coast.

He has specialised training in the areas of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law, Governance of Higher Education Institutions, Project Management, Senior Academic Leadership Training, Management of Higher Education Institutions, International Law and Relations, Securities Selling and Investment Advice and Public International Law.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

