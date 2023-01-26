New Minority Leader calls for unity among NDC members  

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Jan 26, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the new Minority Leader in Parliament, has urged unity among the rank file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure its progress.

“I will appeal to the rank and file of our great NDC Party to keep calm. Members of Parliament (MPs) are in good hands, we will work with them in due diligence,” Dr Forson said at a press conference on Thursday, in Accra.

“Obviously, we are not new in this House. I’ve been in this House for 14 years; I know the capabilities of all our colleagues. Some I met; some came to meet me. I have worked closely with most of our colleagues and I can assure you that together we shall succeed.”

He said he was deeply honoured and humbled to have been chosen to lead the gallant NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament and commended the Party leadership for the confidence reposed in him.

“I wish to use this opportunity again to thank the leadership of our great NDC Party, who have placed their trust and confidence in me. I am also deeply grateful to our colleagues, the ranks and file of our great Party, the NDC and the people of Ghana for their profound support and solidarity,” he stated.

“I have held fruitful and positive conversation with my senior brother, the Hon. Haruna Iddrisu. I commended him for his admirable leadership and stewardship, when he was granted the opportunity by our great Party to lead us.”

Dr Forson said as a leader it would be his duty to represent their collective goals in particular with an unwavering dedication and most importantly with high integrity.

“With the support of the entire NDC Minority Caucus we shall succeed. May the God Almighty guide us and bless us all”.

Dr Forson said the first responsibility was to unite the Caucus and that would be the number one for the agenda.

“Things of this nature happen but obviously there was the need for us to show leadership and we will do just that”.

Dr Forson said he would focus on three important issues within the next month to reduce the economic challenges.

First is to ensure the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration downsized the Government to reflect the mood of the country, he said, and that if the current size of ministers was increased by one, that one person may not receive the NDC’s cooperation.

“We will also wish to assure the people of Ghana that as part of our engagement with the Finance Committee and the Health Committee of Parliament, we have agreed to do public hearing on the audit of the COVID-19 expenditure beginning February 7, 2023.

He noted that the Minority would also embark on a roadshows to mobilise the public and sensitise them to the impact of the economic challenges.

GNA

