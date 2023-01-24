NDC Parliamentary aspirant donates to Mafi-Devime Basic School  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Jan. 24, GNA – Mr Daniel Nuku Kove, a Parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress in the Central Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region, has distributed some educational materials to pupils of Mafi Devime Junior High School.

The move, in collaboration with the Here for Africa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, forms part of efforts by Mr Kove to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 4 (SDG 4), which emphasised on Quality Education.

Mr Kove after the exercise, told the Ghana News Agency that he remained committed to uplifting the constituency through quality education and human capital development in the area.

He revealed the gesture was one of many similar exercises he brought to his people in the area.

The items included 220 sets of mathematical instruments, pens, over 400 exercise books, and others.

Staff of the School, together with Mr Ebenezer Perez Akorlor, the assembly member for the area who received the items on behalf of the pupils, expressed gratitude to the team for the benevolent act.

They appealed to the team to continue assisting other educational activities in the area to improve the standard of education.

GNA

