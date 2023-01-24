NDC makes changes in Parliamentary Leadership – Ato Forson now leads Minority

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jan 24, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made changes to its leadership in Parliament, naming Dr Casiel Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, as the Minority Leader.

Dr Ato Forson, also the Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, replaces Mr Haruna Iddrisu, MP, Tamale South, as the leader of the Minority Caucus when Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

A letter addressed to Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, and made available to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said After every election, the Party reconstituted its leadership even if it meant reconfirming them.

The letter, signed by Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, named Mr Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, as the Deputy Minority Leader, who replaces Mr James Klutse Avedzi, MP, Ketu North.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, replaces Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, MP, Asawase, as the Minority Whip.

The letter, however, maintained Mr Ahmed Ibrahim and Madam Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah as the First and Second Deputy Whips, respectively.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the NDC, in March 2021, said the Party was considering making changes to its leadership in Parliament.

“There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means reconfirming them,” he said.

“We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we needed to finish with the court cases first. So, it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement.”

“…I’m sure by the time Parliament returns from the break, we will have taken this decision.”

GNA

