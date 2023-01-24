Maiden national powerlifting competition set for March 3 

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – The maiden edition of the National Powerlifting Competition is set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2023.



Top powerlifters around the country would have the opportunity to compete for the $5,000 cash prize to be shared among the winners.



Speaking ahead of the competition, Mr. Van Calebs, the lead organiser for the competition, said the show would be the first of its kind as powerlifting talents compete for honours and cash prizes.



According to Mr. Calebs, who is the Chief Executive of the Van Calebs Empire, preparations were already in place to deliver a spectacular competition.



“In 2023, we want to take bodybuilding to the next level. I believe that the sport has a lot to offer the country, and it is the responsibility of people like me to take the initiative and introduce programmes that will develop.



“This is our first major event of the year, and I promise you that it will be epic, and I would use this opportunity to appeal to corporate agencies to come on board and help grow the sport,” he said.



The upcoming competition would see competitors battle in events including squats, bench presses, and deadlifts, with seasonal umpires and officials overseeing the event.

GNA

