GES approves Rugby League in Schools  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) has approved the introduction of Rugby League at the Basic School level in the country.

This forms part of its efforts to promote healthy living and also create a unique pathway for students in the future.

The Ghana Rugby League Federation (GRLF) has developed the sport in Ghana and on the continent and would bring on board players from Oxford University Rugby League to facilitate the mission of making the Rugby League a household sport.

An introductory letter sent to the various Regional Directors of Education said, “This is to introduce to you, personnel from the Rugby League Federation Ghana, who has been asked to introduce Rugby League in Basic Schools across the country”.

It urged the Regional Directors to officially inform other Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Education to introduce the sport in Basic schools.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Akuklu, Assistant General Manager of RLFG, this would make the work of development officers more valuable as they look forward to promoting Rugby League.

“This would make our work and that of the development officers even more valuable. We look forward to working with the schools and making rugby league one of the best-known sports in Ghana,” he said.

Mr. Marshall Nortey, Technical Director of RLFG commended GES for accepting the initiative and said this was a huge boost for the federation as it would aid in developing the sport at the grassroots level with the support of its partner Salford Red Devils.

Some Physical Education teachers who had gained experience in the field also applauded GES and RLFG for coming together to introduce Rugby League in schools, which would provide students with new and challenging ways to stay active and healthy.

RLFG is committed to developing Rugby League in Ghana ahead of the 2023 All-African Games.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

