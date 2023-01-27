NDC Chairman leaves for Chatham House for Mahama’s lecture

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has led the Party’s delegation to the United Kingdom to attend a lecture to be delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement issued by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the Party’s National Communication Officer, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was billed to take place at the Chatham House, London, on Friday, January 27.

Other members of the delegation are Mr Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Affairs, NDC, Madam Abigail Elorm Akwambea, Deputy National Women Organizer, and Madam Vida Addae, the Deputy Treasurer.

The lecture, on the theme: “Africa’s strategic priorities and global role,” would, among other things, discuss the prospects for economic recovery and growth on the African continent in light of recent debt crisis that has compelled the countries, including Ghana, to seek debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework.

The Former President would be sharing with his audience his ideas and insights on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.

“He will also discuss priorities for regional integration and Africa’s role and responsibilities in global economic governance,” the statement said.

It said the delegation together with the Former President would hold a meeting with the UK/Ireland Chapter of the NDC as part of this visit.

GNA

