Our priority now is to unite our Caucus — Armah-Kofi Buah

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader, says the primacy of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament is to unite the Caucus, and by extension the party.

In his first interview with the media after being nominated the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said the number one priority was unity and to address all the resentments that had emanated as a result of the reshuffle.

The new Minority Leadership granted the interview after meeting with Speaker Alban Bagbin at his residence on Thursday.

The NDC on Tuesday, January 24, replaced Mr Haruna Iddrisu a former Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP), Tamale South with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP, Ajumako-Enya-Essiam as the new Minority Leader.

While Mr Armah-Kofi Buah, MP, Ellembelle, replaced Mr James Klutse Avedzi, MP, Ketu North, as the Deputy Minority Leader, Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP, Adaklu, also replaced Alhaji Mohammad Muntaka Mubarak, MP of Asawase, as the Minority Chief Whip.

Only two members of the Iddrisu-led team; Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, MP, Banda, and Madam Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah, MP, Ada, were maintained as First and Second deputy whips, respectively.

“Our priority right now is to make sure that we unite our Caucus and that is so important to us. We are confident that we can achieve this,” Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said.

The reshuffle has left the NDC divided.

While a section of the MPs have petitioned the Party leadership to reverse the changes, another group has signed a petition to endorse the decision.

