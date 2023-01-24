Minority NDC MPs express surprise at changes in their Leadership

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 24, GNA – Some Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Caucus have expressed surprise at the Party’s decision to make changes in the Leadership in the House

Most of the Minority NDC MPs, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) interviewed on the development, said it was news to them and therefore, declined to make any further comments.

Dr James Klutse Avedzi, the NDC MP for Ketu North and outgoing Deputy Minority Leader, in his response to the GNA indicated that he was currently outside Ghana.

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC in a letter address to the Speaker of Parliament announced that Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Member of Parliament (MP), Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam and Ranking Member of Parliament Finance Committee was now the Minority Leader.

Dr Forson thus replaces Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South.

According to the letter, Mr Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, replaces Ketu North MP Dr James Klutse Avedzi, as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Whereas Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the MP for Adaklu takes over from Asawase MP Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka as the Minority Whip.

However, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda and Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada have been retained as First and Second Deputy Minority Whips.

GNA

