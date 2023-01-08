Meridian Ports and Services explores ways to implement alternative livelihood project

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 8, GNA – The Meridian Ports and Services Limited (MPS) has begun partnerships with key state agencies and civil society organisations to launch and implement its Alternative Livelihood Project.

The project, to be launched by the Terminal Three operators at the Tema Port, is to create avenues and opportunities for people in the fishing communities within its operational area.

Mr Mohammed Samara, the Chief Executive Officer of MPS, said this when the company donated 2,000 bundles of fishing nets and 35 Yamaha (40 horse power) outboard motors to fishing communities in Tema, Nungua, Ningo, Prampram, and Kpone in the Greater Accra Region.

The communities, in addition to the above items, received two canoes with accessories, all valued at GHC6,000,000.00.

He said it was important to create jobs for generations to come as not all children in those communities would take to fishing like their parents.

Mr Samara noted that the Port in itself was an economic infrastructure for other businesses to spring up, which would employ more people.

The Meridian Ports and Services Sea Turtle Hatchery was another project intended to rescue endangered species and promote biodiversity, he noted.

Turtles perform diverse roles in nature by having the types that act like grass mowers and creating habitats for fishes to thrive, while others feed on the jellyfish, which are notorious for eating young fishes, thus reducing the depletion of fish stock.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

