Meek Mill apologises for Jubilee House music video

Accra, Dec. 9, GNA – American rapper Meek Mill has apologised for shooting a video at Ghana’s seat of government, the Jubilee House.

Some Ghanaian netizens expressed their disapproval on social media after he released a trailer of a music video, which featured the Jubilee House.

They were not happy that a security installation had been used as part of an entertainment feature.

But others, such as Reggae and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, defended the act likening it to tourists taking pictures at the White House, the seat of the United States Government.

In a tweet on Monday evening, however, the American rapper stated that shooting the video was a mistake and that he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana.

“The fastest way to make connections is through music, and I wanted to do that with displaying art.

“I’m in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here,” he wrote on Twitter.

The rapper also apologised to the Office of the President, saying that he would continue to push connections between black people in America and Africa.

Meek Mill came to Ghana for the first time and performed at the Afro Nation Ghana festival held a few days ago.

He also had the opportunity to meet with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his first trip to Africa.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

