’ll run lean government if I become President – Alan Kyerematen

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says he will run a “lean” Government if he becomes the President of Ghana in the 2024 presidential election.

In a recorded video to officially announce his intention to contest the NPP flagbearaship race, Mr Kyerematen said he would merge some ministries, departments, and agencies to ensure operational efficiency.

“The architecture of Government will be overhauled by consolidating some existing ministries, departments and agencies.

“This will mean running a lean Government structure that would ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services,” he said.

That approach, Mr Kyerematen indicated, formed part of a set of policy measures dubbed: “Great Transformational Plan”, which when implemented would transform all sectors of the economy and bring prosperity to the people.

Mr Kyerematen, who has been working towards becoming President since 2007, resigned as Minister of Trade and Industry last week to pursue his presidential ambition.

In his Tuesday night address, he announced that he would contest the flagbearership of the NPP when the Party officially opens nominations.

He thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for accepting his resignation and offering him the opportunity to serve in his Government.

Mr Kyerematen said the combined effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war had “stampeded” the country into crisis of “unprecedented proportions”.

He said he had no doubt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) support package being sought by the country would restore confidence in the economy.

“This is the 17th time that we are going back to the IMF. We promised never to go back but we have gone back. One of the lessons that we have learnt from the recent development is that Ghana’s economy is still fragile, vulnerable and susceptible to both external and domestic s shocks.

“It is primarily as a result of the fact that our economy is highly dependent on the export of commodities with little or no value addition,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen said the country required a new plan to build a self-reliant economy to avoid going back to the IMF in future.

He said if he succeeded in his quest to become President in the next general election, he would become what he described as the “transformational leader of our time” and build on the foundations laid by previous leaders.

“To achieve this strategic goal of transforming our dear country to become the shining star of the new Africa, I will as President launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan of Ghana, which will span the period 2025 to 2030,” Mr Kyerematen said.

Mr Kyerematen started nurturing his desire to lead the NPP in a presidential election since 2007, but lost to Nana Akufo-Addo in a close contest held at the University of Ghana ahead of the 2008 presidential elections.

He emerged second in that contest, but declined a constitutional run-off between him and Nana Akufo-Addo and conceded defeat.

He renewed his battle with Nana Akufo-Addo in 2010 and 2014, but lost to the latter, who won both primaries to become flagbearer.

GNA

