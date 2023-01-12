Keta MP supports youth in skills training, education   

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Adzido (VR) Jan. 12, GNA – Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region has extended his “Support for the Youth Ambition” for skills training to some selected youth in the constituency.

The move, according to Mr Gakpe, would help beneficiaries from the various communities within the Keta Municipality who were engaged in vocational programs such as carpentry, hairdressing, fashion designing among others, to acquire the needed skills.

He said the skills would mitigate the high level of unemployment in the area and the country at large.

Mr Gakpe disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after an engagement with some artisans and new beneficiaries of the training programme.

He said he would expand his sponsorship to benefit 1000 young persons in various trade skills this year.

“A total of 700 youth benefited last year, and I am expecting some other 300 youth to receive their support this year including graduation fees,” he said.

He urged the new trainees and their Master craftsmen to attach the needed seriousness the exercise requires for a better future.

A total of 100 new ‘butterfly’ branded type sewing machines were distributed to 300 apprentices drawn from Vodza, Abor, Kedzikope and others.

The beneficiaries expressed excitement and thanked Mr Gakpe for his gesture and pledged to work harder.

On education, Mr Gakpe said he sponsored about 150 students from various fields of academic discipline and that he would be engaging more youth to venture into the Agricultural field to have the needed training on some farming activities such as beekeeping, Snail rearing, and sweet potato farming.

The exercise, the GNA learnt, received some funding from Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State where he donated some GHC 100 to the three districts along the coast in the region who were affected by last year’s Tidal waves disaster.

GNA

