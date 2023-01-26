GWCL advises customers to pay bills promptly to keep company running  

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Jan. 26, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has advised customers to promptly pay their water bills to enhance the operations of the company.

Mrs Serena Kwakye-Mintah, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL who gave the advice said non-payment of water bills impeded the operations of the company in the three regions.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the Chief Regional Manager said “payments of water bills remain very discouraging despite the intensified public education undertaken by the company”.

Mrs Kwakye-Mensah explained besides the several collection points, customers could also pay their bills through rural banks and the use of mobile money apps.

Another challenge confronting the operations of the company in the regions, she added was illegal re-connection and tapping of water, and warned those engaged in such behaviours to stop the stop.

“Illegal tapping of water from our sources to households is slowing down our operations in the regions. Water treatment, production and distribution are very expensive and connecting or tapping water illegally is not helping the system”, Mrs Kwakye-Mensah stated.

She said the regional office’s loss control team had intensified monitoring, warning that offenders of illegal connections and tapping who would be caught would be either surcharged to pay or be prosecuted.

“As responsible citizens, we owe it a duty to ensure that we do the right thing and we must all endeavour to pay our water bills to keep the company running”, she advised, and called on those yet to be connected to engage services of the GWCL for potable drinking water .

Mrs Kwayke-Mensah said the company water supply was relatively cheaper considering the production cost, and entreated the consumers to endeavour to pay their bills, saying “water is one of the basic and important natural resources for human life”.

GNA

