GPL Week 12: Legon Cities, Dreams FC clash ends in stalemate 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – The matchday 12 encounter between Legon Cities and Dreams FC ended goalless as both sides shared the spoils in a fascinating game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Legon Cities, who have struggled at home this season, having won just once, continued their poor run at home as they were held by a Dreams side who are now unbeaten in five matches.

The “Royals” started the game on the front foot as they pressed the Dreams’ defense for the opener but lacked the cutting edge.

Legon Cities striker Alex Aso was very lively upfront, making some intelligent runs, but the likes of Abdul Jalilu and Ofori McCarthy kept him in check as they curtailed his attacks.

Dreams dominated the latter stages of the first half, and striker Agyenim Boateng Mensah hit the post with a close-range header on the stroke of halftime.

The second half was much more intense, with some end-to-end attacking prowess from both teams.

Legon Cities’ Alex Aso came very close to putting his side ahead with a shot just outside the penalty box, but there was no power behind it to beat Dreams’ goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.

The clearest chance of the game fell for Dreams FC’s Abdul Aziz Issah midway through the second half, but his goal-bound effort was miraculously saved by Legon Cities goalkeeper Slyvester Sackey.

He received massive applause from the few fans at the stadium and was very impressive for Legon Cities in the latter stages of the match as he pulled another brilliant save from Agyenim Boateng’s well-struck effort from long-range.

Both sides seemed content with the points going into the late stages of the game, as both held on to secure a point.

GNA

