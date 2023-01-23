GCF invites 39 Cyclists ahead of Africa Road Cycling Championship  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has invited 39 cyclists to justify their inclusion for final selection for the upcoming African Road Cycling Champions to be stage in Accra.

They included some top Ghanaian riders such as Anthony Boakye, Sports Writers Association of Ghana Awardee, Dankwa Boafo, Victor Akpabli Cudjoe, Frank Awuku Akuffo, Lawrence Adjei, Isaac Sackey and Solomon Tagoe.

Joseph Nii Quaye of Team Sky, Mohammed Ramsey of River Park from Ashanti, Peter Osei of River Park Bono Ahafo, Ebenezer Frank Quaye and Prince Hackman of All Stars, Alexander Allotey of TBT, Prosper Agbo of City Migro, Micheal Nabaa of team FCG, amongst others were part of the Junior’s category.

In the female category, Erica Sedzro captain of the female national team, debutants Rafatu Inusah, Jennifer Pappoe, Barikisu Mumuni amongst others.

In the youth category were Abdul Sadat, Mensah Pious, Farrakhan Shaaban Mohammed, Ayeke Tetteh Abkaail all of River Park Great Accra.

Mr. Daniel Amoo, Technical Director of the GCF said the final selection would be highly competitive taking into consideration of the current standard of the cyclists.

He added that the selection would also be based on the previous performance of the cyclists, ability to win a medal, discipline, ability to demonstrate a positive impact on the overall team and the capability to advance to medal level.

He said, “if any club feels it has a Cyclist who has the capability of performing at the Championship, such a Cyclist is welcome to join in the justifiers”.

The ‘cream de la cream’ of riders from the African continent would be pulling up the plugs in the Road Race and Time Trials from the 8 -17th February 2023 encompassing over 20 countries.

Confederation of African Cycling officials are expected to be in the country as soon as possible to see to the smooth facilitation of the event.

The 2023 Africa Road Cycling and Paracycling Championships is scheduled to take place inside Ablekuma Ollebu-Accra, Ghana from February 8 to 17, 2023, where over 35 countries are expected to participate in the continental event.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

