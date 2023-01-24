Ga State is changing; be part of the paradigm shift – Ga Mantse charges media

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi / Chanel Acheampong



Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, says the Ga State is chatting a new path of development and called on the media to be part of the paradigm shift.



“Be part of the new narrative. Kindly help to promote all the projects. Development is taking place allover. Ga State is developing, but the Ga-Dangbe communities have been marginalised and I would like that to change. Give voice to our people,” the King said.



The Ga Mantse said this when the newly elected Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association paid a courtesy call on him on Tuesday.



Justice Julia Naa-Yarley Adjei Amoah, Chief of Staff, Ga State, said “King Tackie Tieko Tsuru II is bent on seeing through projects like the ‘Ga Girl Child’”, and called for partnership with the media.



Other projects are ICT promotion among the youth and children, sanitation and waste management and the promotion of the Ga Language.



Mr Sylvester J.K. Parker-Allotey, Chief of Protocol and Communications, the Ga State, said the State had not had adequate media coverage, adding that both parties needed to strengthen the already existing partnership.



“Our own people have become minority in the region. I don’t think in our own region we are getting the projection we need from you,” he said.



Mr Charles Benoni Okine, Chairman, Greater Accra GJA, who led the delegation, said a “new dawn has come” and that the current executive was poised to give the Ga State its maximum support.



He appealed to the Office of the King for land for a regional GJA office project.



“And with your good counsel and role, please help reach out to authorities on Ahmed Hussein-Suale’s murder case to expedite action and bring the perpetrators to book,” he added.



The GJA Regional Secretary, Mr Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, assured of the readiness of the media to focus on stories that brought unity, peace and development.



He called for regular engagement towards the promotion of the Ga Language and culture.

GNA

