Foreign Ministry appeals to passport applicants to collect printed passports 

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed to passport applicants to urgently collect their printed passports from the various Passport Application Centres.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said even though applicants had been informed through text messages that their passports were and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them were yet to be collected.

It noted that Accra and Kumasi Passports Application Centres, alone had about 30,000 uncollected passports.

It said in view of the above, the Ministry was calling on passports applicants to visit their respective Passports Application Centres to do so as they would be required for future renewal.

It said passport applicants could call the Ministry’s Clients Services Unit on the following numbers to confirm the status of their passport applications – 0240793072 and 0240913284.

The statement said the Ministry took the opportunity to assure that the Passport Office remained committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to the public.

GNA

